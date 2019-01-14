Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Interesting times.
Interesting times.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Djoker-led ‘war’ driving tennis into crisis

by AAP
14th Jan 2019 9:00 AM

A war is brewing behind the scenes of the Australian Open over player pay and power.

The governing body behind the men's professional tour, the ATP, seems set to lurch into crisis after the Open, with suggestions of a player mutiny.

At the annual players meeting in Melbourne on Saturday, players council president Novak Djokovic reportedly voted against extending the tenure of ATP chief executive Chris Kermode, a move that could set off dramatic changes in the tour's direction.

Djokovic wouldn't confirm his vote, citing the meeting's confidentiality. "The decision hasn't been made on the president," Djokovic said.

"Whether there's a renewal or not, it's going to be decided in the next period."

Also on Sunday, Roger Federer conceded "a lot is happening" behind the scenes and he would take soundings from other players on their views.

"It's definitely interesting times, I'd like to call it, not bad times in our sport. It's maybe also a bit of a transition time. So it will be interesting to see what's going to happen," he said.

The ATP board will vote on the organisation's leadership after the Open. If Kermode is replaced, one man who has been touted as a replacement is Tennis Australia and Australian Open boss Craig Tiley.

Australian super-coach Darren Cahill railed against a change on Twitter, saying Kermode had brought "big increases in prize money, pension plan, new events, doubles initiative supporter, new progressive rules for injured players ... facility upgrades".

"I'd be stunned if Chris Kermode is removed. ATP needs stability right now," he wrote.

Player council member Vasek Pospisil is a further agent for change, arguing for increases in prize money at grand slams.

"Grand slams which report hundreds of millions of dollars in profit ... yet we get less in prize money than 10 per cent of their revenue," he wrote in an email sent to players ranked between 50-100. "Our system is broken ... it's time for a change."

Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios have also expressed support for Kermode, showing the divided nature of the men's game.

More Stories

australian open novak djokovic
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    News THE rescue helicopter was called to the scene at Wardell last night.

    • 14th Jan 2019 11:10 AM
    Kimberley Kampers set to reopen as workers take over

    premium_icon Kimberley Kampers set to reopen as workers take over

    Business Production set to scale up in coming months

    Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

    Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

    Crime Driving rights suspended after refusing test

    PHOTOS: Glitz, glamour and grunt at historic car show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Glitz, glamour and grunt at historic car show

    News 2,500 people, 288 cars and a growing rockabilly culture

    Local Partners