Australian macadamia industry taking on the world

Macadamia industry experts from all major macadamia growing regions will gather in Brisbane this week to hear from global macadamia expert Alwyn Du Preez and a host of Australia's best scientific researchers.

The industry event is for experts to share their ideas, listen to industry updates, learn about new scientific research, technology and the latest breakthroughs and innovations across all production practices.

The Australian macadamia industry's productivity development manager Robbie Commens said the key topics of the seminar will be new developments in the fight to control pests and diseases, and pioneering projects.

"Our industry is in a unique position that we can bring together the majority of these key industry experts/consultants every year at this important event to discuss innovation and improvement and how we as an industry stay ahead of the game,” Mr Commens said.

"These experts connect directly with the majority of Australian macadamia growers on a daily basis and are a highly trusted source of information and knowledge for growers.”

The experts will in turn disseminate the information to the nation's 800+ macadamia growers, helping to ensure Australia remains the world leader in macadamia production, and achieve its aim of raising productivity from around 2.4 tonnes per hectare to 3.5 tonnes by 2018.