MUSIC: Shannon Noll is coming back to the Northern Rivers.
Australian Idol star 'Nollsy' confirms Northern Rivers show

Javier Encalada
by
16th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
AUSTRALIAN singer Shannon Noll, also known by his fans as 'Nollsy', is coming back to the Northern Rivers.

The Singles Tour will offer the artist and fans a chance to celebrate some of his greatest tracks, from You Only Live Once (YOLO), Shine, Drive, My Body Loves To Party to his version of What About Me.

His rise to fame as the runner-up of the first Australian Idol series in 2003 changed his life from farm hand in Condobolin forever.

Certified triple-platinum sales, number #1 hits, five top 10 albums, 17 platinum and three gold accreditations, plus a reputation as the only Australian male artist in national chart history to have ever achieved ten consecutive top ten singles.

This special celebration will have Shannon performing some songs he has not done for years, ear marking them with anecdotes and stories to match.

Undeniably, Shannon Noll has captured the hearts and minds of music fans around Australia and overseas with his raw, gifted rock voice.

He remains one of the most recognisable names and faces in the Australian music industry with only a few matching his success.

Noll has become a popular internet meme in Australia. The popular phrase 'Shannon Noll was robbed of the 2003 Australian Idol title' gained popularity in 2015, with multiple Facebook pages featuring the phrase.

Noll married his long-time girlfriend Rochelle Ogston at St Peter's Church in Sydney in 2004. They have four children.

At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River Street, Ballina, on Friday, August 30, from 7.30pm. $40.

Lismore Northern Star

