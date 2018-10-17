Menu
Up to July 25, there had been 11,301 referrals to the AFP.
Federal Police search car in CBD

Jenna Thompson
by
17th Oct 2018 8:56 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM

UPDATE:

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson has confirmed that a search warrant was executed in relation to an ongoing incident that happened in Grafton this morning.

"A Grafton man is assisting police with enquiries," the spokesperson said.

At around 8am this morning, at least six AFP officers appeared to detain a man in the Duke Street carpark, Grafton.

Several of the officers searched a white sedan while other officers talked to the man. 

More information as it becomes available.
 

EARLIER

AUSTRALIAN Federal Police were seen searching a car belonging to a person believed to be employed at a Grafton medical centre.

At least six officers, some in AFP uniform, were seen searching the vehicle parked in the Duke Street carpark, while the man was seen being questioned.

More information as it comes to hand.

