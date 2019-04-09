Menu
Cheryl Kernot was one of a string of high-profile leaders of the Australian Democrats.
Cheryl Kernot was one of a string of high-profile leaders of the Australian Democrats.
Politics

Democrats staging federal political comeback

by Staff writer, AAP
9th Apr 2019 5:28 PM
THEIR famous slogan to "keep the bastards honest" might be gone, but the Australian Democrats are promising to "walk the talk" as they mount a political comeback.

The resurrected party has been registered just in time to contest the upcoming election.

The party has not had Parliamentary representation since 2008 and officially lost its registration status in 2015 due to declining numbers.

Party president Elisa Resce said people from the left and right of the political spectrum had jumped on board, fed up with the infighting and game-playing of the major parties.

"They want to see change," she said.

The Australian Democrats plan to run a field of candidates at the election, campaigning on a platform of energy, climate and political accountability.

 

 

Australian Democrats president Elisa Resce
Australian Democrats president Elisa Resce

Ms Resce says the party is run entirely by volunteers and the new leadership team is made up of teachers, lawyers, farmers and accountants, from both 'left' and 'right' of the political spectrum.

While Ms Resce is based in South Australia, the leadership team is made up of members from Queensland, NSW and Victoria, who work together using phone link-ups.

Former Australian Democrats leader Cheryl Kernot beside the 1996 federal election campaign poster bearing the famous slogan "Keep the Bastards Honest".
Former Australian Democrats leader Cheryl Kernot beside the 1996 federal election campaign poster bearing the famous slogan “Keep the Bastards Honest”.

Members in WA have recently connected and are forming an active branch, and they are hoping to support members in the NT, ACT and Tasmania.

The Democrats have undertaken a recruitment process though a commercial HR firm and are expected to announce a campaign team shortly.

