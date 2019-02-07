Major shake-up hits Aussie coaching staff

Australian bowling coach David Saker has resigned after a summer in which the Test bowlers went six matches without taking a single LBW.

Saker, who joined the Aussie team in 2016 after stints with England then Victoria, has quit with immediate effect and won't be a part of upcoming one-day tours, the World Cup, or the Ashes.

"In discussions with David about the needs of the team, and the unprecedented schedule ahead, it became clear to both of us that this was the right time for David to step away," said Interim EGM High Performance Belinda Clark.

David Saker has stepped down from his role as Australia’s bowling coach. Picture: Getty

"We will provide further information on the coaching structure surrounding the World Cup and Ashes in due course.

"Troy Cooley has been appointed Assistant Coach for the upcoming ODI series against India and Pakistan to oversee the coaching of the bowling group.

"Troy is a well-respected coach with great experience having previously worked with the English and Australian Men's teams."

Australian coach, Justin Langer, said it was time for the coaching panel to move in a "different direction".

"David and I have had ongoing discussions over the past nine months about his role with the team, and we agreed it's the right time to head in a different direction in the best interests of the team," Langer said.

"I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution, in particular in the role he has played in helping develop a core group of Australian pace bowlers."

"I wish David all the best for the next chapter in his coaching career."

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live & ad-break free during play. SIGN UP NOW!