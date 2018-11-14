Menu
Flopping1.jpg
Basketball

‘I’m over it’: NBL legends unite against flopping

by MATT LOGUE
14th Nov 2018 5:09 PM
STOP the flop. That's the emphatic message from NBL legend Shane Heal following a spate of flops this season.

Sydney Kings marquee man Andrew Bogut has also fired a shot at his fellow players by claiming there is "a lot of flopping going on and I've got to adapt and maybe flop myself".

 

But Heal has had enough, calling for fans to help him finish the flop forever.

He has also urged supporters to call out flopping by tweeting the hashtag #stoptheflop when they see a player flop during NBL games.

"We want you the fans to send in vision and we are going to see who the worst floppers are and we are going to call them out," Heal said.

"We are on a mission and we want you to join the movement because we are going to stop the flop in the NBL.

NBL Legend and Fox Sports’ commentator Shane Heal has had enough. Picture: Dylan Coker
NBL Legend and Fox Sports’ commentator Shane Heal has had enough. Picture: Dylan Coker

"No more flops in the NBL - I'm over it.

"And the serial floppers that have done it for this season and seasons gone by, they are forgiven.

"It is a fresh slate but from right now we are going to hammer anyone that flops.

"And not only that. We are going to hammer the refs that allow flopping and reward flopping.

"Because players will continue if the referees continue to allow it to happen."

basketball flopping nbl shane heal
News Corp Australia

