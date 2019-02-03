Aussie actor Carmen Duncan dies after cancer battle

Carmen Duncan has featured in film and television show since 1966.

AUSTRALIAN actor Carmen Duncan has lost her battle with cancer.

The much loved star of the small and big screen is understood to have died at the weekend.

"She has passed away," a family representative said when contacted today.

The mother of two was 76, and is survived by her children Duncan and Amelia.

Reports at the end of last week suggested Duncan was gravely ill.

Carmen Duncan is survived by her two children. Picture: Steve Morenos

She was the sister of actor Paula Duncan and known for her work in film and television dating back to 1966 when she appeared on the big screen in Don't Let It Get You.

Her other film credits include Harlequin, Touch and Go and Turkey Shoot.

Vale to my darling friend Carmen Duncan, a wonderful and beautiful human being inside and out. Much love to Amelia, Duncan and family. pic.twitter.com/t9c1fKJPZJ — Ian Phipps (@ippublicity) February 3, 2019

Carmen Duncan in Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced.

She was also known for television work ranging from Homicide to Number 96, Cop Shop, Skyways, A Country Practice, The Flying Doctors, All Saints, Water Rats, Always Greener and Winners and Losers.

