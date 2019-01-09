Selection bombshell as bolter gets nod

Will Pucovski is set to be picked to make his Test debut against Sri Lanka and Joe Burns has also been recalled as selectors look to shake-up a misfiring Australian outfit.

The Marsh brothers Shaun and Mitchell are expected to be squeezed out, with Pucovski poised for a shock elevation.

Queensland opener Burns thought his Test days might be over after being left out of recent teams despite scoring over 1000 runs in his past 10 Shield games, but the reliable run-maker is back.

Burns has made three centuries in 14 Tests and is set for a comeback.

It's understood the Shield's other leading star this season Matthew Wade won't be picked as a batsman despite his outstanding record of 571 runs at 63.44.

West Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could be in contention to come into the side at the expense of Mitchell Marsh.

Pucovski made a huge statement at the start of the Sheffield Shield season when he smashed a record-breaking 243 for Victoria against WA to become the youngest State batsman since Ricky Ponting to score double ton.

He averages 49 from eight first-class matches and is regarded as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in Australian cricket.

Will Pucovski took a mental health break after his double century.

However, Pucovski took a break from cricket after the double century as he battled mental health issues.

The 20-year-old prodigy is now back on the field and opened up to Fox Sports about his struggles, which struck him in the middle of his prized knock against WA.

"It was one of those things where what it looked like from the outside wasn't quite matching up with what it was on the inside… I was more confused than at any other time in my life," Pucovski told The Follow-On podcast.

"I was 64 not out overnight if I remember. I got to the game to have my pre-morning hit in the nets and pulled one of the coaches, Lachie Stevens, aside and said 'look mate, this is what I'm going through. I don't really understand what's going on and don't know why it's happening but this is what's happening'.

Shaun Marsh looks to have been squeezed out after his failures in the India series.

"It was quite a confronting thing but they were beyond awesome about it… They were just so supportive from the outset.

"I still remember Lachie putting his arm around me and saying 'Mate, I'm shattered for you and we will get you sorted when you're back but if you can do anything to get us some runs today that would be great.'

"I replied: 'Don't worry mate. I will be ready to go and will try my very best.' Obviously it turned out to be quite a good day."

Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb are expected to miss the cut for the revamped Australian squad to be announced by selectors this afternoon.

