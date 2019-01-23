Aussie selectors pull 11th hour shock

Kurtis Patterson is set for his first Test in the Baggy Green.

Kurtis Patterson is set for his first Test in the Baggy Green.

KURTIS Patterson and Jhye Richardson will make their Test debuts against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Thursday, but Will Pucovski has been overlooked.

As part of a new-look team confirmed by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, Joe Burns is also returned to the team to open with Marcus Harris while Marnus Labuschagne holds his spot.

Richardson has worked his way into the bowling attack, beating out Peter Siddle to join Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc as the third quick.

AUSTRALIA: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.