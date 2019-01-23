Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kurtis Patterson is set for his first Test in the Baggy Green.
Kurtis Patterson is set for his first Test in the Baggy Green.
Cricket

Aussie selectors pull 11th hour shock

23rd Jan 2019 6:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KURTIS Patterson and Jhye Richardson will make their Test debuts against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Thursday, but Will Pucovski has been overlooked.

As part of a new-look team confirmed by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, Joe Burns is also returned to the team to open with Marcus Harris while Marnus Labuschagne holds his spot.

Richardson has worked his way into the bowling attack, beating out Peter Siddle to join Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc as the third quick.

AUSTRALIA: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

More Stories

australia v sri lanka cricket kurtis patterson will pucovski
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    SNEAK PEEK: Ballina's $50 million 'school of the future'

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Ballina's $50 million 'school of the future'

    News THIS state-of-the-art high school is in such high demand that students are being turned away.

    RED ALERT: Warning issued over algae in Richmond River

    RED ALERT: Warning issued over algae in Richmond River

    Environment It's the second algae alert for the region this week

    Four truckloads of rubbish dumped in CBD street

    premium_icon Four truckloads of rubbish dumped in CBD street

    Council News You may think it's charity, but it's actually illegal

    Man accused of sex with dogs could lodge pleas

    premium_icon Man accused of sex with dogs could lodge pleas

    Crime He's also charged with producing child abuse material