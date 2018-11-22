Bowlers can compensate for batting shortcomings

Australia’s bowling attack of (l-r) Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins celebrates securing the Ashes in January. Picture: AFP

Australia’s bowling attack of (l-r) Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins celebrates securing the Ashes in January. Picture: AFP

That wise old owl Steve Waugh had some comforting words for Australia's cricket selectors as they sifted through a barren cupboard to find their first Test match batting order of the home summer.

They don't need to find the next batting superstar. Just a functioning top order and a kicking tail.

Waugh reckons with Australia's bowlers being so exceptional Australia will win the series against India if it manages to score 350 or more in the first innings of most Tests.

That is no small task and you can bet it won't happen, but Waugh's point is sound.

He knows from experience that when teams are down and dusty, bowlers are the ones who generally point the way back.

The batsmen generally grow behind and beneath them.

Australia roared to the top of the world in the mid-1970s on the back of firebrands Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson.

When Australia went four years without a series win in the mid-1980s they were pointed to a brighter world initially by Terry Alderman, Merv Hughes and Geoff Lawson in the 1989 Ashes series before Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath became the greatest one-two punch in the history of the game.

Waugh saw both sides of the 1980s - the heartbreak and the heroics.

Batsmen like he, Mark and many others flourished but it never changed the suspicion that if you had the choice between a champion batsmen and bowler you would take the bowler every time.

There were plenty of Australian batsmen who roared to averages in the 40s and 50s who owed so much to McGrath and Warne.

As great as Sachin Tendulkar was, you'd take Richard Hadlee ahead of him in a team because his wickets had more impact than Tendulkar's runs.

Australia's batting is so poor it has masked the fact that its bowling attack of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, when on song, is among the most imposing this nation has ever fielded.

This attack has the potential to keep Australia competitive in every Test so long as the batsmen are passable never mind world beating.

Statistics will not mean a lot to the selectors when they chose the batsmen.

With only one player (Tom Cooper) scoring two Sheffield Shield centuries this summer, there is no man on fire.

Gut instinct will mean more than numbers. Almost all of the top order from the recent series against Pakistan - the Marsh brothers, Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch - will live on.

When the Test team is announced there will be no Heartbreak Kid left out.

The challenge for the batsmen will be to give them a rest and a total to bowl at. The Test schedule of four matches in five weeks is cramped. There will be changes to the bowling attack.

One massive innings may have great rewards spanning over several Tests if it takes the gas out of an attack.

India have no all-rounder so they will choose a four man attack.

Australia must try and run them into the ground. It won't be easy but its not impossible.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live & ad-break free during play. Get 1 month free Sport HD plus Entertainment with no lock-in contract and no iQ4 box fee. T&C apply. SIGN UP NOW!