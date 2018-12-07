Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Classy Khawaja steers Australia to lunch

7th Dec 2018 1:26 PM
Usman Khawaja led the way with the bat. Picture: Getty Images
Usman Khawaja led the way with the bat. Picture: Getty Images

USMAN Khawaja has steered Australia to lunch on day two with a patient knock as the hosts eat into India's first innings total of 250.

But Australia have already lost both openers, with Aaron Finch castled by Ishant Sharma for a three-ball duck before debutant Marcus Harris fell to Ravi Ashwin for 26 in a fine first-up showing.

It left Khawaja to carry the can, and he is unbeaten on 21 with Shaun Marsh on 1 and Australia 2-57 at lunch.

India's innings lasted just one ball into Friday, with Josh Hazlewood knocking over Mohammed Shami straight away.

Australia's innings got off to the wort possible start with Finch sensationally knocked over by Sharma with just the third delivery of Australia's innings.

After nervously leaving his second ball, Finch tried to drive a delivery that cut back into the right-hander, collected an inside edge and smashed into Finch's castle.

Two stumps went flying out of the ground to add insult to injury for Finch, who fell for a three-ball duck.

Only his leg stump was left standing.

Aaron Finch is bowled for a duck.
Aaron Finch is bowled for a duck.

"Stumps everywhere. Aaron Finch gone for a duck, it's a disastrous start for Australia," cricket commentator Gerard Whateley said.

"That is a rude start for the hosts."

 

More Stories

Show More
adelaide australia v india test cricket usman khawaja
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    26 reports in 30 years but the river is still dirty

    premium_icon 26 reports in 30 years but the river is still dirty

    Environment THE "inaction speaks volumes about the lack of genuine commitment to fixing the river”.

    • 7th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    • 7th Dec 2018 1:30 PM
    Court outcome a 'wake-up call' to regulatory authorities

    premium_icon Court outcome a 'wake-up call' to regulatory authorities

    News Lawyer says failed defamation case was "a win for free speech”

    Drivers ignore new 'no right turn' rule at Alstonville

    premium_icon Drivers ignore new 'no right turn' rule at Alstonville

    News Urgent call for "proper, safe" interchange at dangerous intersection

    Local Partners