Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

India four down at lunch as quicks run riot

by David Campbell
6th Dec 2018 1:18 PM
Pat Cummins strikes a telling blow as Virat Kohli departs.
Pat Cummins strikes a telling blow as Virat Kohli departs.

INDIA are on the ropes at lunch on day one against Australia, with their top order failing spectacularly as the vaunted Australian pace attack ran riot

India's top three all fell inside the first hour, with talismanic captain Virat Kohli falling to a stunning Usman Khawaja catch off Pat Cummins for just 3 to leave the tourists in tatters.

Rohit Sharma (15 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (11 not out) took the tourists to lunch at 4-56 in a stunning session for Australia.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc knocked over India's openers KL Rahul (2) and Murali Vijay (11) cheaply to put the visitors firmly on the back foot in scorching conditions in Adelaide.

Hazlewood had his second when Ajinkya Rahane was drawn into a false shot to another wider delivery, caught by Peter Handscomb for 11.

More Stories

adelaide oval australia v india cricket first test virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Blogger wants UM leader to pay all costs in defamation trial

    premium_icon Blogger wants UM leader to pay all costs in defamation trial

    News A COURT has been told that Serge Benhayon had a “superior financial position” to the defendant, Esther Rockett.

    BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

    premium_icon BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

    Business Looking for a uniquely Northern Rivers Christmas gift this year?

    • 6th Dec 2018 12:47 PM
    Meet the 82-year-old who dances at pubs and sunbakes naked

    premium_icon Meet the 82-year-old who dances at pubs and sunbakes naked

    News Watch these nine daredevils in this Screenworks and Feros project

    Why this Casino business is paying for kids' swim lessons

    premium_icon Why this Casino business is paying for kids' swim lessons

    News "I couldn't swim... but now I can swim near the deep end"

    Local Partners