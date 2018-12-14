Langer hopes Eagles fortune rubs off on Aussies

Justin Langer hopes a change of dressingroom has the desired result for Australia.

Justin Langer has made the unusual decision to change Australia's home dressing room at Perth Stadium ahead of the second Test with India.

And it's all down to his passionate support of AFL premiers the West Coast Eagles.

The impressive new Perth Stadium, which hosts both the Eagles and cross-town rivals Fremantle, has two home sheds which feed into the same exit onto the field.

The last time Australia played in Perth, a one-day loss to South Africa in November, Langer and his team were bunkered down in the home sheds of the Dockers - a point which sat uneasily with Langer, a West Coast fan and board member.

So he pulled rank and made the change for the Tests, and will be hoping some of the Eagles' good fortune in 2018 rubs off on his side as they look to fight back from 1-0 down in the best-of-four series.

"Maybe he's superstitious?" fellow West Australian, and West Coast Eagles fan, Michael Hussey said.

"But it doesn't really bother me at all. They go in so many different change rooms around the world.

"I'm sure they're state of the art and amazing changerooms whichever one they choose."

The home sheds ahead of the South African ODI - Australia's first on home soil since the ball-tampering affair - were the ones emblazoned with key phrases "make Australians proud,", "pressure", "patience" and the infamous "elite honesty".

The messages were cruelly derided on social media, but that's certainly not the reason for the switch this week.

No, it's because of a fierce 23-year-old AFL rivalry.