Big Show’s incredible ‘Bevan moment’

by James Bresnehan
It wasn’t easy for Maxi.
THE "Big Show" has been a ticking time bomb all summer and last night it exploded in the face of England as Glenn Maxwell smashed a match winning century to power Australia to a thrilling T20 Tri-Series win at Blundstone Arena.

Maxwell needed a six to bring up his 100 before he tipped Australia past England's 9-155 and he obliged by launching Chris Jordan onto the hill to the roar of 9958 fans.

It was a much-needed win over England after Australia had been humbled in the ODI series.

Maxwell started the English carnage with a brilliant spell of cheeky tweakers that yielded 3-10 off two overs, including two wickets in two balls in the 16th over.

The powerful right-hander then showed why the Delhi Daredevils snapped him up for $1.75 million in the IPL auctions, smashing 103 off 58 delivers, with 10 fours and four sixes.

However, Maxwell lived dangerously.

Glenn Maxwell throws his hands in the air after notching his ton.
He was dropped on 40 in the eighth over by Alex Hales. Five overs later controversy erupted after a Jason Roy catch was ruled not out by the third umpire. Former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke said Maxwell was "100 per cent" out.

Speaking after the match, Maxwell said he wasn't chasing triple figures.

"I told Alex Carey to get a two because I didn't have that much left, but he got a single and said 'there you go mate, good luck'," Maxwell said.

Fresh from his stint with the Hobart Hurricanes, D'Arcy Short was right at home at Blundstone, belting a quick-fire 30 off 20 balls, with two fours and two enormous sixes.

The Maxwell-Short partnership of 78 off 48 corrected a disastrous start for the home side.

Opener David Warner clubbed the first ball of the innings back over the head of David Willey for four and next ball was caught pulling to deep square leg. Two balls later Willey lit up Chris Lynn's wickets.

Ashton Agar had a strong night with the ball.
Short and Maxwell joined forces for a show of power hitting and when Short (30 off 20) departed at 3-83, the Aussies were back on track.

Stoinis came and went with little impact and Travis Head (8 off 13) could not reproduce his BBL form, so Maxwell took it on himself to run down the target.

Earlier, Maxwell delivered a dagger to the men in red and blue when he set up a hat-trick attempt. It started when he had Malan caught in the deep to halt a brilliant innings of 50 off 36. Next ball he had Willey for a golden duck.

While he missed out on the hat-trick, it was about the only thing Maxi missed for the night.

Topics:  glenn maxwell michael bevan t20i

