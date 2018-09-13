Menu
Chris Lynn (right) says Glenn Maxwell's (left) Test squad snub is a bit weird.
Cricket

Lynn speaks mind on Maxie snub

by AAP
13th Sep 2018 9:10 AM

HE may be out to impress national selectors but Chris Lynn has still questioned their "odd" omission of Glenn Maxwell for the Test series against Pakistan.

Lynn is aiming for a return to the national ODI team this summer with the 2019 World Cup looming after recovering from a string of shoulder issues.

He cut short his Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 stint to stake a national claim, taking up the Queensland captaincy for their domestic one-day campaign starting against Maxwell's Victoria in Townsville on Sunday.

While Lynn hoped to turn selectors' heads, he may have already got their attention with his honest reaction to Maxwell's snubbing for next month's series against Pakistan in UAE.

Lynn, 28, said he felt sorry for Maxwell and described the omission as "weird".

"There are no bad selections," he said of coach Justin Langer's 15-strong Test squad.

"But I guess when someone who played the last Test doesn't get a look in, I find it a little bit weird.

"That (Maxwell) is probably the decision I thought was most unluckiest - I feel sorry for him.

"Not every coach is suited to Maxie. He's got strong opinions.

"(But) he scored plenty of runs and also turned down opportunities to play overseas to build up for this Test series so it's a little bit odd."

