Aussie swimmers caught in $2.1m temptation

Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell and Emily Seebohm have been invited to the unsanctioned event. Picture: AFP

Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell and Emily Seebohm have been invited to the unsanctioned event. Picture: AFP

Australia's top swimmers could face sanctions from FINA if they choose to compete in a lucrative yet unapproved swim league starting in Europe next month.

The International Swimming League is a new mixed team-based competition offering athletes a share of $2.1 million (US) in appearance and prize money.

ISL's inaugural event is being co-ordinated by the Italian Swimming Federation, which has sent invitations via national federations to the best swimmers around the world.

The competition will be held in Turin on December 20 and 21, four days after FINA's world short course championships in China.

Organisers had initially hoped to get approval from FINA - the sport's world governing body - to stage the event, but it has not been forthcoming.

Top-ranked Australian swimmers Cate Campbell, Cameron McEvoy, Emily Seebohm, Mack Horton, Mitch Larkin, Ariarne Titmus, Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon and Madi Wilson have been invited to the short course event.

It's understood Seebohm, Chalmers and McKeon have expressed interest in competing. Cate and Bronte Campbell, Horton and Larkin have declined.

SA chief executive Leigh Russell said FINA informed the national body athletes would face sanctions if they raced, although had not specified to what extent.

She said SA did not want to block swimmers' earning potential, but was bound by FINA's regulations.

Young superstar Ariarne Titmus has also been invited. Picture: AAP

"FINA wrote to us a couple of weeks ago to tell us the event wasn't approved or sanctioned as a FINA event and if our athletes attended they faced the possibility of being sanctioned both for the (2019) worlds and Olympics in 2020,'' Russell said.

"They've spelled out very clearly that there will be ramifications if they do attend the event. So our advice has been to the swimmers you really have to assess the risk of that and the potential distraction on the road to Tokyo.

"We don't want to get in the way of athletes making a living … but we are also in a system where we're bound to FINA rules and regulations.

Mitch Larkin in action at the FINA Swimming World Cup. Picture: Getty

"Our advice to the swimmers was to wait as long as they can until they need to make plans … because we were hopeful things may change.''

It's understood the ISL's long term plan is for a franchise-based competition that swimmers would sign for, similar to the IPL in cricket.

Russell could see the benefits of the new event for athletes and hoped FINA and the event's organisers could reach an agreement.

"The US and (Swimming Australia) have been working together to make sure we can get the best result possible, but we haven't been able to influence the decision at this stage,'' she said.