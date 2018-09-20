Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Perth resident Sean Steele began his hilarious list of events by describing an Australian waking up.
Perth resident Sean Steele began his hilarious list of events by describing an Australian waking up.
News

Australia summed up in one post

20th Sep 2018 4:50 PM

A HEROIC Aussie bloke has summed up what it means live in this incredible nation of ours in one Facebook post.

Perth resident Sean Steele began his hilarious list of events by describing an Australian waking up to his alarm at 6.30am - still wearing their high-vis jacket from yesterday.

From there it goes from scarily realistic, to hilarious and ridiculous by covering off the ludicrous major news stories of the day, including the Liberal leadership spill and the strawberry sabotage.

Needless to say, the post has gone viral.

Make sure you click "See more" below to read the full post in all its glory.

Related Items

australia humour needles strawberry sabotage

Top Stories

    Blogger defends Serge Benhayon 'dark past' claims

    premium_icon Blogger defends Serge Benhayon 'dark past' claims

    News Former Universal Medicine client accused of defaming spiritual healer distributed press kit that suggested group used 'mind control' techniques, court told

    PHOTOS: Fashions from the Lismore Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fashions from the Lismore Cup

    News Did we spot you at the races?

    • 20th Sep 2018 4:20 PM
    Is banning anti-vaxxers denying free speech?

    premium_icon Is banning anti-vaxxers denying free speech?

    Council News Should anti-vaxxers be able to hire council facilities?

    Breakthrough wins on Cup day

    premium_icon Breakthrough wins on Cup day

    News Almas wins for Lismore trainer

    • 20th Sep 2018 4:18 PM

    Local Partners