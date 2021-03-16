Australia-Singapore travel bubble: How it could work

News of a travel bubble between Australia and Singapore by mid-year sent avid travellers abuzz. But not everyone is convinced.

News of a travel bubble between Australia and Singapore by mid-year sent avid travellers abuzz. But not everyone is convinced.

Australians could enjoy quarantine-free travel to and from Singapore within months.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on Monday confirmed the government had been in "productive discussions" with Singapore to make the plan a reality.

The news excited avid travellers who took to social media to declare: "Can't wait to travel" and "Fingers crossed".

But others were not convinced suggesting the idea is too ambitious stating, "Good luck with that" and "Vaccines First".

Here's what you need to know.

WHAT IS PROPOSED?

Under the plan being mooted for July, Australians and Singaporeans will be able to travel between both countries for work, study or holiday purposes without undergoing two weeks in quarantine. But a COVID-19 vaccination will be a condition of travel.

Singapore is popular for food, shopping and lush surrounds. Picture: Singapore Tourism Board

WHY IS THIS SIGNIFICANT?

It will mark the first time since international borders shut allowing residents to travel between countries without the need for quarantine.

Australia has already set-up a one-way travel bubble with New Zealand. But Wellington has been reluctant to reciprocate the arrangement after a small outbreak in Auckland prompted Australia to slam its borders.

The arrangement could see Singapore become an intermediary country for those looking to come into Australia, which would help bring home the 40,000 or so stranded Australians waiting to return home. Those travelling to Australia via Singapore could also potentially do so by completing a two-week quarantine in Singapore before entering Australia.

Habuka Valley in Japan. Yes please. Japan could come after Singapore if a travel bubble is established.

SHOULD WE GET EXCITED?

Not yet. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs signalled digital vaccination certificates were a focus of talks with Australia. But a global system of proof of vaccination has yet to be created.

Aside from that, the rollout of Australia's vaccination program won't be completed by July so the program will only be beneficial for people coming into Australia.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is "not in discussion on the concept of a quarantine centre or vaccination hub" throwing into question any plans for international students and Australians stuck overseas.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER COUNTRIES?

Michael McCormack said the government would look to expand the travel bubble even further to include Japan and South Korea.

"As the vaccine rolls out across Australia and elsewhere, we are confident that we will have these travel bubbles. And, who knows, after Singapore maybe South Korea or Japan?" he said.

"Importantly, we get students back in and returning Australians back in."

Originally published as Australia-Singapore travel bubble: How it could work