Legislation is on the verge of passing federal parliament to bring Australian sport integrity under the umbrella of a tougher new body.
Sport

Australia set for new anti-doping regime

by Matt Coughlan
11th Jun 2020 8:05 PM

Australian sport's anti-doping regime will get tough new powers to investigate athletes suspected of drug cheating.

Legislation is set to pass federal parliament to combine national sport integrity into a single body, replacing anti-doping organisation ASADA.

Under the new arrangements, Sport Integrity Australia will take over control for integrity from codes around the country.

Athletes will no longer have the right not to self-incriminate.

Appeals will be limited to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport rather than local bodies like the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The government agreed to Labor's changes to stop the threshold for issuing a disclosure notice being lowered from reasonable belief to suspicion.

The bill will now return to the lower house for final approvals.

Sport Minister Richard Colbeck said the changes were crucial to keeping Australia at the front of the global fight against doping.

"The fight against doping in sport continues to get tougher," he told parliament

The Greens and athlete advocates warned the measures go too far in eroding the human rights of sportspeople.

Originally published as Australia set for new anti-doping regime

anti-doping drugs sport

