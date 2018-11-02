Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Finals day action at the 2018 Tag World Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
Finals day action at the 2018 Tag World Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Matt Deans
Sport

Australia reigns supreme at Tag World Cup

4th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA has proven the dominant nation on home soil at the 2018 World Cup at Coffs Harbour's C.ex Coffs International Stadium already this afternoon notching up 10 finals wins across the age divisions.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The finals action continues this afternoon ahead of this evening's World Cup closing ceremony.

This weekend 32 nations are represented and more than 3,600 players are taking part in this the third edition of the International Tag Federation's World Cup, following the inaugural even in Auckland in 2012 and the last world cup on the Sunshine Coast in 2015.

Photos
View Gallery
coffs c.ex stadium coffs harbour google international tag federation tag world cup
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Brothers3 charm country fans at Ballina festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Brothers3 charm country fans at Ballina festival

    Entertainment THE X-Factor contestants have played at the festival every single year since its inception seven years ago - and they returned again in 2018.

    • 4th Nov 2018 3:10 PM
    PHOTOS: Firies pull huge truck out of creek

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Firies pull huge truck out of creek

    News It was a five hour job in sweltering conditions

    Kerri-Anne shares her amazing life story

    premium_icon Kerri-Anne shares her amazing life story

    News TV star Kerri-Anne Kennerley guest of honour of Northern Star Club

    Suspicious fire in Ballina cafe

    Suspicious fire in Ballina cafe

    News Police believe the blaze was intentionally lit

    Local Partners