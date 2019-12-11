Australia leads the world in cycling

TEAM CHANGE: Australian time trial world champion Rohan Dennis has signed with Ineos after Bahrain-Merida cancelled his contract on the eve of the 2019 Road World Championships, which he won.

TEAM CHANGE: Australian time trial world champion Rohan Dennis has signed with Ineos after Bahrain-Merida cancelled his contract on the eve of the 2019 Road World Championships, which he won.

The only gold medals won by Australia in the women’s madison went to stellar riders Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly last Saturday night at the cycling World Cup in Cambridge, New Zealand.

Baker, who took the gold in the madison at the world championships earlier this year, and Manly finished 10 points clear of Poland, with the Subway New Zealand trade team a further 13 points back in third.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis dominated the three-day meet and took home five gold medals for their pool room.

Australia’s two medals on Sunday comprised a silver medal to Cameron Meyer and Kelland O’Brien in the men’s madison.

The dynamic pair went down significantly to top New Zealand duo Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart.

Sprinter Stephanie Morton picked up a bronze in the women’s keirin, a result the world champion described as pleasing in her first major event since undergoing knee surgery.

Nathan Hart finished fourth in the men’s sprint, with world champion Matthew Glaetzer having been eliminated in the round of 16.

DENNIS TO INEOS

IN WHAT was probably the worst-kept secret in professional road cycling, Australia’s world time-trial champion Rohan Dennis, has signed with Team Ineos, formerly known as Sky on Monday.

The move ends months of speculation about the future for the Australian, following a tumultuous second half of the 2019 season after the 29-year-old’s spectacular withdrawal from the Bahrain-Merida team during the Tour de France in July.

In September Bahrain-Merida cancelled Dennis’s contract on the eve of the Road World Championships, a move they may have since regretted as he went on to win a second-straight world time trial title at the Yorkshire Worlds.

