Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia Post is experiencing IT glitches. Picture: Supplied.
Australia Post is experiencing IT glitches. Picture: Supplied.
News

‘Australia Ghost’: Fury at postal service

by Gerard Cockburn
21st Oct 2020 10:30 AM

IT glitches in Australia Post's software are causing major disruptions to its notifications and parcel tracking services.

The country's postal service has confirmed it is experiencing technical issues with its online services but has reassured customers parcel delivery has not been impacted.

It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for the past two days due to the software troubles.

Australia Post said in a statement it was working to resolve the issue, which has disabled the postal service's popular parcel tracker application.

It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for shipping. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for shipping. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

"We're currently experiencing technical issues which are intermittently impacting some of our services, including customer notifications and parcel tracking in addition to some contact centre and in-store over-the-counter services at our post offices," Australia Post said in the statement.

A flurry of online comments have pointed the finger at slow delivery times by the postal service despite it flagging the technical disruptions had not impacted postage.

"Australia Post literally have no idea what they're doing," a Twitter comment said.

"They're forever getting it wrong. We sometimes don't receive post. More like Australia Ghost."


Another commenter posted that their package had taken three-and-a-half weeks to be delivered even though the distribution centre was four suburbs away.

Australia Post has previously said delivery services had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which is impacting estimated postage times.

Originally published as 'Australia Ghost': Fury at postal service

More Stories

australia post editors picks glitch technical difficulties

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He’s going to die’: Man faces hearing for puppy shooting

        Premium Content ‘He’s going to die’: Man faces hearing for puppy shooting

        Crime THE dog was shot in the spine and there was “no option” but to euthanase him, a court has heard.

        BEACH CRISIS: Swallow our pride and ask Gold Coast for help

        Premium Content BEACH CRISIS: Swallow our pride and ask Gold Coast for help

        Opinion Maybe we need some of the Goldy's know-how when it comes to beaches

        Fire damages historic post office, general store

        Premium Content Fire damages historic post office, general store

        News A NUMBER of crews were called to a fire at the post office and general store early...

        Passenger points firearm at passing motorists

        Premium Content Passenger points firearm at passing motorists

        News Casino man will face court over possession of a gel blaster