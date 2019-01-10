Menu
Australian Mitchell Marsh has spent two days in hospital with a gastro bug. Picture: AAP
Cricket

Aussies forced into late change as Marsh hospitalised

10th Jan 2019 1:46 PM

Ashton Turner has been added to Australia's squad and might make his ODI debut in Sydney, where Mitchell Marsh has been floored with a gastro bug.

Coach Justin Langer has revealed Marsh, after his axing from the Test squad, has spent two days in hospital.

Australia's three-match series against India starts on Saturday at the SCG, with Langer confirming that Marsh will not be considered for selection.

 

MORE TO COME

 

ashton turner justin langer mitch marsh one-day internationals

