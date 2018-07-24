Menu
Australian sevens coach Tim Walsh has slammed his team after their poor showing at Rugby Sevens World Cup. Picture: AAP
Aussie sevens stars cop huge spray from new coach

by Julian Linden
24th Jul 2018 8:50 AM
AUSTRALIA'S newly appointed men's sevens coach has ripped into his team after they suffered an embarrassing loss to part-timers Ireland in their final classification match at the World Cup in San Francisco.

Tim Walsh took over the underperforming men's team earlier this year after leading the women's side to the gold medal at the Rio Olympics but is unimpressed with what he's seen so far.

"We were like melted candles," Walsh fumed.

The Australians went to California seeded sixth and talking up their chances of winning the title only to crash out in the first round when they lost to France.

They eventually finished 10th after losing to Ireland, who don't even play full-time on the regular World Series circuit.

"Defence is the big issue and when you look at the whole season, really, we're just leaking tries," he said.

Walsh said Australia's attack was working well but the biggest problem was the team's inability to remain composed in pressure situations.

"I think we have got some good attackers, some good potent weapons and we have players around the park that can do different things," he said.

"We just aren't putting it together - we aren't playing together."

The 10th place finish matched Australia's worst-ever result in the seven editions of the World Cup Sevens, first held in 1993.

Australia finished runners-up in 1993 and 2001 but haven't made the semi-finals since 2005. New Zealand won the men's title in San Francisco, beating England 33-12 in the final.

