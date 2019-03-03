Perry steers Aussies to clean sweep

Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney celebrate after hitting the winning runs to seal the clean sweep. Picture: Getty

AUSTRALIA have capped a glorious summer with a whitewash victory in their ODI series against New Zealand.

Having already retained the Rose Bowl Trophy, Meg Lanning's side cruised to a seven-wicket win in Sunday's third and final ODI at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

The hosts restricted New Zealand to 8-231 then chased down their target with 13 balls to spare.

Lanning shook off lacklustre performances in the opening two matches to post 48, while Ellyse Perry top scored with 54 not out.

Undefeated since losing to India in the group stage of the T20 World Cup - a defeat which proved to be a blip on the way to winning the trophy - Australia have dropped just two of 26 matches since the start of 2018.

Having wrapped up a gruelling summer of international and domestic commitments, they will regroup and prepare for the Ashes tour starting in July.

The hosts barely put a foot wrong in a clinical chase that began with Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy compiling an 84-run opening stand.

Haynes' dismissal brought Lanning to the crease and the 26-year-old looked in good touch before holing out at mid off.

Perry, who scored her maiden ODI century in Adelaide a week earlier, then steered the hosts home along with Beth Mooney (35 not out).

Offspinner Ashleigh Gardner (3-49) also starred for the hosts, who had taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead with a 95-runwin in Adelaide.

Sophie Devine (58), Amy Satterthwaite (49) and Katie Perkins (41) made starts for New Zealand but were unable to go on with them.

The destructive Devine celebrated reaching her 12th ODI half-century by blasting Gardner for six over the long-off boundary.

But Gardner soon had her revenge, trapping Devine lbw, while a super direct hit run-out by Jess Jonassen left Satterthwaiteone run short of a fifty.

The sustained pressure Australia were able to apply in the field was reflected by the tourists losing three batters to run-outs in the final 10 overs.

Legspinner Georgia Wareham also chipped in with two wickets.