The PM has been building significant relations with the US military
Australia deploys defence to Hormuz strait

by Daniel McCulloch
21st Aug 2019 10:57 AM

AUSTRALIA will send troops, planes and warships to help guard the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would make a "modest and time-limited" contribution to international efforts to protect freedom of navigation in the region.

"The government has decided it's in Australia's national interests to work with our international partners to contribute to an international maritime security mission in the Middle East," he told reporters at Parliament House on Wednesday.

