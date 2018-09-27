Australia Day will always be Survival Day: Rhoda Roberts

ARTIST, curator and Wiyebal woman (Bundjalung nation) does not mince words regarding her support for Byron Shire Council's decision to move their Australia Day celebration and her criticism of PM Scott Morrison's reaction to it.

"The Prime Minister's reaction was very interesting, given that he was one of the very few politicians who left the room when there was a public apology (when PM Julia Gillard apologised on behalf of the Australian Government to people affected by forced adoption or removal policies and practices) back in 2013," she said.

"For me, I agree that there should be a National Heritage Day that enables all Australians to understand Aboriginal culture and recognise the truth of the history, but I also wan Australia Day, I want both, I think there is room for both.

"Australia Day for me will always be Invasion and Survival Day, it's an important day, when we need to reflect on what happened, like we do on ANZAC day perhaps."

Ms Roberts said January 26, 1788, marked the beginning the Frontier Wars, a term applied to conflict between Aboriginals and white settlers during the British colonisation of Australia.

"A shot was fired, a Wadigal woman was killed, and the war begun, and the society that existed in Australia at the time was forever changed, and then we never remember that struggle and its descendants," she explained.

Ms Roberts travels a lot for work and listens locals elders from across the country, whether at her home near Tabbimoble, or while organising Boomerang Festival as part of Byron bay Bluesfest, or at her Sydney Opera House office, where she is Head of First Nations Programming, at an office overlooking the same ocean that Wadigal woman was facing when she was shot in 1788.

At the moment Ms Roberts is in Alice Springs with local elders working on this year's Parrtjima Festival, a Festival in Light, which opens on Friday.

She does not see Byron Shire Council's actions as a political move, but a social one.

"I think Byron Shire and particularly the mayor has a great affiliation with the aboriginal communities and they want to do the right thing," she said.

"Like most Australians, Aboriginals also have varying opinions about this day and I think (Council) is listening to what their local constituency wants, like when Fremantle took the same stance last year."

Ms Roberts is currently about to start offering cultural experiences in the Northern Rivers for those people who would like to improve their understanding of Aboriginal culture.

"I'm always blown away by how many Australians want to have a close cultural experience with our nob, they truly want to find out more," she said.

"The first gathering will be held in November, a cultural retreat, because I truly believe that when we sit and we weave together, we talk about our history and we learn about the plants that grow in our backyards, we start local, then go regional and national, you can make huge changes in this country's understanding of its past."