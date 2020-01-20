Australia Day: what you need to know about this weekend’s events

Byron Bay’s Survival Day event is among the items on the calendar for this weekend.

TWO separate ceremonies will see more than 60 people become Australian citizens in the Byron Shire this weekend.

Byron Shire Council’s director of corporate and community services, Vanessa Adams, said they would hold two ceremonies at the Mullumbimby council chambers at 9am and 11.30am on Sunday.

“We normally have large numbers of people coming to Byron Shire Council wanting to become citizens and this year we are holding two ceremonies because we can only cater for 30 people at a time in our council chambers,” Ms Adams said.

“They are joyous and emotional occasions filled with family and friends and we even have people on a waiting list this year.”

Byron Shire’s 2020 Australia Day ambassador, sports commentator and heart health advocate Andy Paschalidis, will join mayor Simon Richardson and invited guests for the region’s Australia Day Awards on Saturday.

Mr Paschalidis will then attend a number of community events the following day to mark Australia Day.

Sunday’s events which are supported by the council include:

Breakfast In the Park at Banner Park, Brunswick Heads run by Mullumbimby Rotary Club from 7-10am.

A Survival Day event run by Sisters for Reconciliation at Apex Park, Byron Bay from 11am to 2.30pm.

Byron Bay Breakfast in the Park from 7.30-11am near Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club, organised by the Rotary Club of Byron Bay.

Ocean Shores Aussie BBQ and games at Ocean Shores Public School from 3-6pm, arranged by the Ocean Shores Community Organisation.

Mr Paschalidis is a sports commentator but is also known for his work in establishing the non-profit organisation Heartbeat of Football.

He founded the organisation in 2016 after Australian clubs lost more than 10 amateur footballers in two years due to heart-related incidents.

Heartbeat of Football has partnered with Football NSW to improve awareness of heart disease within the sport, including advocating for defibrillators to be installed at all sporting grounds and free testing and education programs.

The Australia Day Awards will be held from at the Cavanbah Centre on Saturday evening and the eight categories include Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Creative Artist of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Environmental Project of the Year and Community Event of the Year.