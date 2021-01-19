Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A heatwave is forecast for NSW on the Australia Day long weekend.
A heatwave is forecast for NSW on the Australia Day long weekend.
Weather

Australia Day weekend heatwave forecast in NSW

by Georgia Clark
19th Jan 2021 8:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NSW is set to swelter through its hottest weather in more than a month, with a severe four-day heatwave forecast for the Australia Day long weekend.

At the peak of the heatwave, the mercury is tipped to rise to 42 degrees in Sydney's west on Sunday as a trough from inland Australia brings bone-dry heat until at least Monday.

The four-day heatwave will start on Friday and see temperatures soar in south western Sydney and the state's south, with an extreme heatwave forecast in these parts until Monday.

A severe heatwave will also deliver intense heat to the state's southern half from Broken Hill down to Albury and all the way through Dubbo and Sydney from Friday.

 

People will be back at Bondi Beach this weekend, with very hot temperatures forecast. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
People will be back at Bondi Beach this weekend, with very hot temperatures forecast. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

 

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) duty forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said the heatwave will bring some of the hottest conditions we have seen since late 2020.

"We'll see the heat starting to build across NSW over the course of the weekend... The last time we saw this heat was in early December," she said.

The summer swelter is likely to continue on Australia Day, according to Ms Woodhouse, with temperatures staying in the high 30s until a cool change moves through.

"As we get to Australia Day, we might have a cool trough nearby so either it will stay warm or if the trough comes through it will be cooler," she said.

People are being reminded to stay safe over the weekend due to the risk of heat stroke, particularly among the elderly.

 

The weather is set to make for a sweltering Australia Day. Picture: AAP Image/Darren Pateman
The weather is set to make for a sweltering Australia Day. Picture: AAP Image/Darren Pateman

 

"With the heatwave, it's best for people to check on their friends and family as well as the elderly and vulnerable because the heat takes its toll," Ms Woodhouse said.

Firefighters are also on high alert, with the Rural Fire Service warning the severe weather conditions are "likely to increase fire dangers especially in western parts of the state."

Residents in high-risk areas are being urged to plan and prepare for a bushfire so they know what to do if they are threatened by fire.

Originally published as Australia Day weekend heatwave forecast in NSW

australia day weekend weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Justin Langer and Aussie cricket team 'loved' my blog

        Premium Content Why Justin Langer and Aussie cricket team 'loved' my blog

        Opinion One phone call from Justin Langer made our sport reporter’s year … and it is only January.

        More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        Premium Content More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        News Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are on the agenda

        Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Premium Content Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Crime A court has heard he travelled to Northern NSW to pick up 36kg of cannabis.

        Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        News 31-year-old allegedly bashed a man and set him on fire on Kyogle Rd