Australia Day reveller charged with assaulting police

A man has been charged with assaulting police on Australia Day. Trevor Veale

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Claudia Allcroft said officers were patrolling in the Keith Compton Drive, Tweed Heads area about 2.45pm on Saturday when members of the public approached them about a group of 15 to 20 young people acting in an "anti-social manner".

"Police approached the group then began to enforce the alcohol prohibited in the area," Insp Allcroft said.

"The group refused to relinquish their alcohol.

"Police have tried to move them on and they have resisted."

She said a short scuffle took place, resulting in one officer winding up on the ground with one of the offenders.

A 26-year-old man was charged with assaulting and hindering police in relation to this.

He is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on March 11.