Australia Day racing set to roar ahead despite rain

Lismore regular Andrew Firth. will race in the V8 Dirt Modified racing at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway's 2019 Australia Day two night fixture next weekend.

THE Australia Day two-night fixture at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway remains on schedule for January 25-26 despite last weekend’s washed out fixture.

Promoter David Lander has been forced to make some adjustments to his upcoming fixture list in the wake of the recent rain out.

However, the annual event for the V8 Dirt Modifieds remains in place and is set to run with the added bonus of two major title races to be decided for the division.

The Mr Modified series Grand Final, which was ironically washed out from January 11, will now be held as part of the upcoming double header, while V8 Dirt Modified competitors will also race for honours in the Australia Day Cup on the other evening of the two-night show.

“This is always a big weekend for the V8 Dirt Modifieds, but with the postponement of the Mr Modified Series Grand Final earlier this month, it’s now included next weekend, which means each night will be a major trophy race for the V8 Dirt Modifieds,” Lander said.

The upcoming fixture is also an important occasion for the AMCA sedans.

The two nights of racing will see the running of the AMCA Northern Rivers Classic.

Qualifying heats and a preliminary main event will be held on the first night, while the lead-up events culminate with the running of the title final the following evening.

Meanwhile, the demolition derby and the Northern Rivers Junior Sedan Championship, which were scheduled for last weekend, have been moved to the February 15 fixture.