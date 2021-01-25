Australia Day in Lismore will welcome new citizens

AUSTRALIA DAY: Lismore City Council is hosting a ceremony to announce the recipients of Australia Day Awards ahead of welcoming new citizens on January 26.

Your guide to the Australia Day events in Lismore on January 26, 2021.

9-10am: Australia Day Awards

Free event at Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore.

The 2021 Australia Day Awards will be held at Lismore City Hall.

The Award Ceremony will be followed by morning tea.

11am:Citizenship Ceremony

Lismore City Council welcomes our newest citizens.

10am: Protest Rally

At Spinks Park a gathering will be held to show solidarity with First Nations People on Australia Day in Lismore.

According to social media, the Invasion and Survival Day Rally will begin at 10am at Spinks Park near the Environment Centre on Molesworth St, Lismore.