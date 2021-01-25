Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AUSTRALIA DAY: Lismore City Council is hosting a ceremony to announce the recipients of Australia Day Awards ahead of welcoming new citizens on January 26.
AUSTRALIA DAY: Lismore City Council is hosting a ceremony to announce the recipients of Australia Day Awards ahead of welcoming new citizens on January 26.
News

Australia Day in Lismore will welcome new citizens

Alison Paterson
25th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Your guide to the Australia Day events in Lismore on January 26, 2021.

9-10am: Australia Day Awards

Free event at Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore.

The 2021 Australia Day Awards will be held at Lismore City Hall.

The Award Ceremony will be followed by morning tea.

11am:Citizenship Ceremony

Lismore City Council welcomes our newest citizens.

10am: Protest Rally

At Spinks Park a gathering will be held to show solidarity with First Nations People on Australia Day in Lismore.

According to social media, the Invasion and Survival Day Rally will begin at 10am at Spinks Park near the Environment Centre on Molesworth St, Lismore.

australia day australia day award invasion day lismore city council northern rivers australia day
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ben & Jerry’s reveals plans for Northern Rivers shop

        Premium Content Ben & Jerry’s reveals plans for Northern Rivers shop

        News Chocolate chip cookie dough. Strawberry cheesecake. Triple caramel chunk. So many ice cream flavours, so little time.

        3100 new jobs advertised in Northern NSW in one month

        Premium Content 3100 new jobs advertised in Northern NSW in one month

        News Job advertisements on the North Coast have risen in the past year

        Man accused of hurting two-month-old baby walks free

        Premium Content Man accused of hurting two-month-old baby walks free

        News The man was set to go to trial this week in Lismore District Court.

        Woman charged after throwing coffee at Byron Shire busker

        Premium Content Woman charged after throwing coffee at Byron Shire busker

        News The woman will be required to appear in court in March