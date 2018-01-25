Australia Day Forecast: Hot, humid and sticky

GET ready to fire-up your barbecue and throw on your swimmers because Australia Day looks set to be hot, "humid and sticky”.

Possible storms could threaten those outdoor parties in the evening, however, with a medium chance of showers across the Northern Rivers.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Stephen Stefanac said due to prevailing north-easterly winds, humidity was increasing today and tomorrow.

"It will remain mostly dry up on the North Coast and it will be humid, and as we head into Australia Day we might see a chance of a shower or two and thunderstorms,” Mr Stefanac said.

"This will be likely west of the coast, in the ranges.

"Around Lismore and the coast there is a slight to medium chance of a shower or storm, but for the most part of the day it is looking quite dry.”

Celebrating Australia Day on the beach could provide some relief from the sticky heat.

"There will be a bit of relief along the coast with some sea breezes prevailing, particularly in the afternoon,” Mr Stefanac said.

FORECAST

THE BoM forecasts the Northern Rivers will be partly cloudy tomorrow with a medium (40 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Overnight temperatures are predicted to sit at 20C, with daytime temperatures about 30C.

Lismore: 30C

Byron Bay: 28C

Ballina: 29C

Casino: 32C

Evans Head: 31C