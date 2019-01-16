Greens’ Australia Day loophole furore

A “radical” plan by Greens MPs to use a legal loophole to help local councils refuse to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day has been dismissed as nothing more than headline grabbing. Picture: iStock

A "RADICAL" plan by Greens MPs to use a legal loophole to help local councils refuse to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day has been dismissed as nothing more than 'headline grabbing'.

The party is spruiking a plan to thwart Prime Minister Scott Morrison's threat to revoke councils' rights to hold citizenship ceremonies if they protest Australia Day by offering to have their MPs hold official ceremonies for any council which is banned.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has told The Australian he has advice from the parliamentary library that federal MPs can conduct citizenship ceremonies "at any time or place of their choosing", without the approval of the immigration minister or the Department of Home Affairs.

It comes as a new poll shows 75 per cent of Aussies want Australia Day to remain on January 26.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten rejected the plan this morning, dismissing it as nothing more than the party saying "radical things" to "grab a headline".

"Some days I would like to put the Greens with Tony Abbott and a few of the right wing of the Liberal Party in the same room and tell them to sort it out and the rest of us can just get on and cook a snag on the barbie," he told new Nine Network Today Show host Deborah Knight.

Labor has promised to keep Australia Day on its current date if it wins government but Mr Shorten has slammed the Prime Minister's threat to councils and his new dress code for citizenship ceremonies.

Senator Di Natale told The Australian councils' Australia Day protests were an "important step along the road to treaty, sovereignty and justice for our First Nations peoples".

He also hoped Labor would join the Greens in backing the councils.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has threatened to revoke councils’ rights to hold citizenship ceremonies if they refuse to hold them on Australia Day. Picture: AAP

A Department of Home Affairs spokesman told The Australian any ­individual, as well as any organisation, who ­politicised a citizenship ceremony could be stripped of their right to conduct one by the Immigration Minister.

The Greens' advice from the parliamentary library notes that all federal MPs were able to conduct citizenship ceremonies without approval from the minister or the department but would "in practice" need departmental assistance, particularly in providing a list of applicants who were eligible to take the pledge.