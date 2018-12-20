Australia Day ceremony scores ex-Wallaby

Former Wallaby Matthew Burke will be Ballina Shire's special guest speaker on Australia Day.

BALLINA Shire Council has announced former Wallaby Matthew Burke as its special guest at its Australia Day ceremony next month.

Burke is one of Australian rugby union's most celebrated fullbacks having played 81 games in seven seasons with the Wallabies.

After his time with the Wallabies, he played with the Newcastle Falcons for three years in the United Kingdom before turning his attention to the media, with equal success.

He quickly became the face of international rugby coverage for Network Ten.

Burke had proven to be a great model for young sports people and an inspiring keynote speaker.

Australia Day for him "is all about the simple things ... spending the morning at the beach with my family and then a barbecue with friends”.

"It's a great day to reflect on how lucky we are and how wonderful this country is,” he said.

The Australia Day ceremony will start at 9am on Saturday, January 26, in the Lennox Community Centre.

Burke will be providing a special address as part of the ceremony as well as assisting with the Australia Day Awards and the citizenship ceremony.

All members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony and official proceedings.

To find out more about Australia Day, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au or contact Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.