Margaret Rollings and Sally Joyce at the Australia Day ceremony in Kyogle.
News

Australia Day celebrations continue after ‘challenging’ year

Aisling Brennan
27th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
The Kyogle community have celebrated what many consider one of its toughest years to date, at the 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Hosted by the Kyogle Lions Club, the ceremony took a different spin this year because of COVID.

Kyogle Lions Club Australia Day event committee chair Francis O'Reilly said there was a "great turnout" in the park on Tuesday.

"We're really happy with how everything went off," he said.

"We're still glad in these times of COVID that people were still willing and wanting to turn up for Australia Day.

"This year has probably been the most challenging yet to put on Australia as far as COVID and regulations go.

"But it's a chance to recognise people in the community who don't necessarily seek recognition, it's a great day to celebrate those people.

"It was different because of COVID but it probably made it better because we got to have it outside."

 

 

Attendees were asked to wear masks where possible and to stay socially distanced.

But despite the changes to the traditional awards ceremony, many still came out to celebrate those who were being awarded for their ongoing community efforts.

And the town itself got a brand new Australian citizen, with Ingrid Fortia being officially sworn in by Kyogle deputy mayor John Burley.

