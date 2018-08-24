Same old story as Aussie bats fail to fire

AUSTRALIA A have fallen to a five-wicket defeat to India A in the opening match of their quadrangular one-day series in Bangalore.

Captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bat, but Australia A were bowled out for 151 in the 32nd over.

Head (28) and Ashton Agar (34) were the only Australians to pass 20 with the bat.

D'Arcy Short (15), Usman Khawaja (13) and Michael Neser (18) made starts, and 15 runs from Mitch Swepson in the lower order took the tourists past 150.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj (4-68) and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (3-31) claimed multiple wickets for India A.

In reply, Jhye Richardson picked up three early wickets and Agar one as the hosts found themselves in trouble at 4-29.

But Ambati Rayudu (62 not out) and Krunal Pandya (49) marshalled the chase for India A, reaching their target for the loss of five wickets in the 39th over.

Richardson finished with 3-27 from seven overs and Agar claimed 1-37 off 10.

Australia A will face South Africa A on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

