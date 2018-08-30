Australia A humbled by India B in quad-series final

AUSTRALIA A have been humbled by India B in the one-day quadrangular series final, losing by nine wickets in Bengaluru.

The Australians lost the toss and were sent in to bat at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. D'Arcy Short (72 off 77) and Alex Carey (53 off 56) were the mainstays of the batting innings, while Usman Khawaja (23), Ashton Agar (20) and Marnus Labuschagne (17) all made starts.

However, after being 4-192, Australia A lost their last six wickets for 33 runs to be dismissed for 225 in the 48th over.

Marnus Labuschagne fell for 17 as Australia A lost the quad-series final by nine wickets.

Spinners Shreyas Gopal (3-50) and Deepak Hooda (2-41) claimed multiple wickets, as did fast bowlers Navdeep Saini (2-33) and Siddarth Kaul (2-24).

In reply, Mayank Agarwal (69), Shubman Gill (66 not out) and Manish Pandey (73 not out) all posted fifties as India B reached the target one wicket down in the 37th over.

Agar claimed Australia's only wicket.

The Australians won two of the three games they played - their two first matches were washed out - to beat India A and South Africa A to a spot in the final.

India A beat South Africa A in the third-place playoff by 124 runs after half-centuries from captain Shreyas Iyer (67) and Ambati Rayudu (66) took the side to a total of 7-275.

The South Africans were bowled out for 151, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 3-33 off nine overs. It was Kumar's first match since being ruled out of the Test series against England with a back injury.