Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
360 Projects - Hibernation Pg1
360 Projects - Hibernation Pg1
Health

Aussies using doctors like Uber

by Vanessa Croll
17th Jul 2020 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Telehealth medicine is charging through a new frontier with recent advances in how we access healthcare likened to the "Uber moment for GPs".

Within 15 minutes of booking a doctor's appointment through an app, patients can have a qualified GP literally in the palm of their hand.

While telehealth - using videoconferencing technology to access a medical consultation - is no new concept, pandemic restrictions and faster internet speeds have driven rapid advancements and popularity, especially among Millennials, in the field.

As co-founder and managing director of virtual practice app Instant Consult, Bianca Brown said anyone could easily access a GP when physically seeing one was not possible.

"The app is designed to instantly connect patients with a GP through a video call, day and night (6am-midnight), seven days a week, 365 days a year, anywhere in Australia," Ms Brown said.

Amelia Cooper has weekly video calls with her speech pathologist and has started using telehealth for some doctor’s appointments. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone
Amelia Cooper has weekly video calls with her speech pathologist and has started using telehealth for some doctor’s appointments. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone

"Once you have an account, you can log into that portal and request a consult. You will be connected with a qualified GP within 15 minutes."

When the app launched in June 2018, Ms Brown said its GPs would conduct about 2500 consults a month with clients mostly aged 25-45 years old.

"Since COVID-19, it has opened the service up to a wider range from 20 to 65 years and we're now doing about 10,500 (consults) a month," she said.

At the height of pandemic restrictions, the Federal Government introduced Medicare rebates for telehealth consultations but recently moved to restrict bulk-billing services to GP providers with an existing and continued relationship with a patient, meaning patients using virtual practice services would be privately billed from July 20.

"As we are a completely virtual practice, we don't see any patients in person. We feel it's unfair and discriminatory," Ms Brown said.

A Chemist Warehouse director and pharmacist, Mario Tascone (inset), said we were experiencing an "Uber moment" for the health profession, and saw the government's move as disappointing.

"Because it's really for emergency circumstances, now (patients) will have to pay full price (from $35 a consult) and some won't be able to afford that," he said.

Managing director of The Demographics Group, Bernard Salt, said the increase in telehealth popularity was part of what he calls an "intergenerational awakening".

"There's a number of social and behavioural things that have been affected by lockdown and the coronavirus," he said.

"The best example was working from home. That is one experience where there has been an intergenerational awakening where a better way of life can be reimagined in a post-COVID world. It's less stressful, kinder to our mental health and just as productive so why wouldn't Millennials grab that and question why we would go back?

 

"GP telehealth is in the same family of change in the sense that previous arrangements meant that you would ring and make an appointment, drive to the practice, sit and wait - a process that would upset your entire day."

Primary school teacher Amelia Cooper, 25, requires regular doctor and specialist appointments for treatment of a long-term voice injury and said lockdown forced her to access telehealth services.

"I've been having to see my doctor once a month and started doing weekly Skype or Zoom sessions with my speech pathologist.

"I found the telehealth session with my doctor for a referral a lot quicker. It helps that I have a good relationship with my doctor. Unless you physically need to be looked at, this option should always be offered."

Originally published as Aussies using doctors like Uber

More Stories

Show More
doctors gps health lifestyle medical technology telehealth uber

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why first home buyers are looking in our backyard

        premium_icon Why first home buyers are looking in our backyard

        News FIRST home buyers are up for a tree change, as a new report reveals they are looking for rural property bargains.

        $1.4m to create expanded learning spaces at college

        premium_icon $1.4m to create expanded learning spaces at college

        News Project will mean the creation of a new 300sqm one-storey building

        Bad behaviour in emergency department ends in court

        premium_icon Bad behaviour in emergency department ends in court

        News He intimidated police officers and behaved offensively at a hospital

        Hockey club sits season out for first time in 90 years

        premium_icon Hockey club sits season out for first time in 90 years

        News 20 teams have pulled the pin on Far North Coast Hockey