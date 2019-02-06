Aussies taking on the world in bowls

THE Australian bowls side will face the rest of the world in a newly-created international event at Moama on November 29-30.

It follows last week's announcement that the world bowls championships will be held on the Gold Coast next year.

The opposition in the World Bowls Challenge, announced jointly by World Bowls and Bowls Australia, will be comprised of the best bowlers from other countries.

It will be played in a 10-a-side format on the covered greens at the Moama club which has just undergone multi-million dollar renovations. Teams will have five men, five women.

World Bowls boss Gary Smith said the challenge will raise the profile of the sport and its premier players.

He said Moama was the inaugural venue for the world singles champion of champions and was a recognised venue around the world.

Bowls Australia's CEO Neil Dalrymple said the World Bowls Challenge would see the sport's best bowlers on Australian soil and would provide a new opportunity to market bowls globally.

The Rest of the World team will be coached by World Bowls president John Bell; the Australians will be guided by national coach Steve Glasson.

Fours focus

THE final of the NRDBA district senior fours will be played at Lismore Heights on Saturday at 1pm. It will be between teams skipped by R. Robinson (Ballina) and W. Cooper (Evans Head).

Cooper's four just made it into the final, beating the team of J. Donadel (Lismore Heights), 23-21.

The Open fours, played at Ballina, was won by Alf Boston's Ballina team - W. Wyatt, R. Madden and N. Burgess - 18-16 over a side skipped by Luke Jones (Ballina).

The Reserve fours played at Ballina went to Ballina's N. Wishart, R. Gordon, J. Heard and K. Scott, with a 24-17 win over G. Rose (Workers Sports).

Clubs included

I WAS a bit premature in my grouch that our area had missed out in Bowls Australia's promotion Clubs to Visit This Summer.

In a later listing it gives descriptions and pictures of Ballina Cherry Street, Ocean Shores, Yamba and Kingscliff.

Of Ballina, it says the club offers bowls, tennis, croquet and fishing "with wonderful dining and cafe facilities”.

"The club is extremely active with fundraising and encouraging kids - the Little Cherries - to get involved with all the activities the club has to offer,” the promotion says.

It says Yamba is "nestled among historic Norfolk pines and offers bowls on three and a half immaculate greens”.

The ocean views of the two Tweed-Byron clubs are emphasised with Ocean Shores having "two beautifully maintained greens overlooking a golf course”, and Kingscliff's "three first class bowling greens”.

Rising star

ANOTHER kid is making his mark in our game.

Victoria says it has a star on the rise with 15-year-old Jarryd Davies.

A member of the state under-18 side that took on South Australia recently, young Davies won the Bowls Victoria pairs and the Vic Medal, awarded to the player who accumulates the most points in the Open in mixed pairs, pairs, singles and triples.

In October he won the Australian junior championship double in boy's pairs and singles.

He's been at the game since he was nine, and now plays four days a week. His mum says he's obsessed with the sport.

Big money

WHEN eight teams battle it out for the $25,000 winner's purse of the Bowls Premier League on February 25-28, they will be playing on the $6.25 million regional venue at Wellington, New Zealand.

The Kiwi version of the popular event, televised live in Australia from 4-9pm, was started in April last year, following its success in this country over eight years. The world's best bowlers are featured in the fast-moving novel competition.

New Zealand is represented in the competition by the Blackjacks, opposed by seven Australian teams from various states. The Blackjacks, boosted this year by a return of world singles champion Shannon McIlroy, have won one of the events played on Australian soil.

Our local product, Aaron Teys, plays in the Illawarra Gorillas as second to multiple world champ Jeremy Henry.

Milestone man

PLAYING 1000 games of pennants must be some sort of record.

A man who has done it is Ken Barr, 88, a member of Victorian club Rosanna for 54 years.

Apart from pennants the super veteran is a life member of the club, board director and its property and maintenance manager. He says he joined the club only after "badgering” by his wife and father-in-law and had to be placed on a waiting list.

"I was lucky to get in when I did,” he says. "Twelve months after joining the club there were 92 people on the waiting list.”

A waiting list to join a club! Now that's a real record.

My VIEW: ON NEW INTERNATIONAL EVENT

IT IS an indication of the strength of Australian bowls that the world body has joined with Bowls Australia to present an event that will have our national side up against one chosen from every bowler in every other country.

It's only last week that it was announced the world championships will be held at three Gold Coast clubs next year.

The decision to hold these and other premier events in this country indicates that to say Australia leads the world in our game is not an over-statement. It also refutes any claims that our sport is dwindling.

History tells us bowls has been popular for more centuries than we can count and this world recognition is evidence it's not going anywhere but up.