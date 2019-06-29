Aussies steering clear of tabloid interruptions

David Warner has been letting his bat do most of the talking.

THE fabled British Press may be doing everything they can to put the Aussies off their game at the World Cup but Aaron Finch says his side is blissfully unaware of their rhetoric.

Captain Finch said he had not read a single newspaper in his seven weeks in the UK, with team management settling on the rule before they jetted out for the World Cup defence.

"I haven't seen anything written. I've watched TV, a bit of SKY News, and you do see some stuff," Finch said.

"But in terms of papers, we don't have them around our team room (and) we don't have them around the dressing room.

"We have made a conscious effort of that over the tournament. We knew that there would be some stuff written and there would be some opinions had when we first landed in the country.

The tabloids are keeping the pressure on Steve Smith and David Warner.

"So we just wanted to take as much white noise as we could away from our focus."

Finch admitted the Aussies had been "quite aggressive" in the 2015 World Cup, but said this edition was being played in good spirits by all nations in the wake of the sandpaper saga.

"It has been great spirit out on the field, regardless of results," he said.

"I know the last one was quite an aggressive World Cup on the field, mainly from us. We were quite aggressive in our approach and how we went about things.

"This one has been absolutely brilliant."

Finch is often seen in Melbourne cafes around the Ascot Vale area soaking up the sports pages, including reading the Herald Sun after his Melbourne Renegades' advance to this year's Big Bash League final.

But the tabloid ban in the UK has spared the Aussies from almost daily taunting of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Even their centuries have been ridiculed, with the headline "Sand and deliver" accompanying a photo of Warner celebrating a match-winning ton.

The Daily Mail posted a large picture of the pair on the field in a warm-up match last month with the headline: "What's in your pocket, mate?"

The match report inside read: "Sandpaper cheats Smith and Warner have a smooth start to World Cup summer".

After Eoin Morgan encouraged English fans to boo them at Lord's earlier this week, The Mirror splashed with: "It could get rough: Morgan warns sandpaper shame pair".

The Daily Mail used: "Keep on booing!" with the subhead "Morgan is happy for England fans to jeer cheating Aussie duo".

But the tabloids have turned on their own in recent days, picking apart every aspect of England's misfiring campaign.

Australia and New Zealand clash tonight from 10.30pm (AEST).