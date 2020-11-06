Aussies set for tax cut pay boost

Workers should have started to notice a little extra cash in their pay packets otherwise it's on the way in the coming weeks.

The Federal Government revealed at its October budget it was bringing forward tax cuts originally scheduled for July 2022.

This will result in a cash injection for millions of Australians right before the most expensive time of the year - Christmas.

Aussie workers are set for pre-Christmas tax cuts.

WHEN THE CHANGES KICK IN

BDO's business services partner Brendan Balasekeran says the cuts would be a financial helping hand for many people going into the expensive Christmas period.

"Employers have until November 16 to comply with the changes," he says.

"You can compare the cash in hand amount you've received from fortnight to fortnight or however you're paid.

"But if you don't believe it's been passed on I would suggest after the 16th of November talking to your employer or payroll and find out what they're doing."

HOW MUCH EXTRA YOU'LL GET

The tax cuts are bringing forwarded legislated personal income tax cuts that were originally scheduled to kick in from July 1, 2022.

Calculations show for a person earning $40,000 a year they will receive $1209, an income of $80,000 will receive $2160 in tax cuts,$125,000 a year will receive $2460 and someone earning $200,000 will receive $2430.

The applicable tax cuts for income earned from October 13 onwards will be paid to the employee once the employer implements these changes - this must be done by November 16.

Tax cuts will also apply for income earned for the period from July 1 through to October 12 but this benefit will not be received by the employee until next year when they lodge their 2020/21 tax return.

CHECK YOU ARE GETTING PAID CORRECTLY

H & R Block's director of tax communications, Mark Chapman says some employees will have already started to see the benefits in the pay packet.

"If you haven't you should certainly start to see them in the next few weeks or the next month," he says.

"If you get paid around the middle of November then you should certainly see the tax cuts come through by them.

Chapman says pulling out your pay slip and looking at the tax rates is important.

"It should be obvious, you should see the amount of tax you are paying will drop down a bit and if it hasn't that suggests the employer hasn't applied the new tax rates," he says.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as Aussies set for tax cut pay boost