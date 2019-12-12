Aussies score more pre-Oscar nods
The bumper Hollywood awards season has continued for Australia's A-list, with Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and Toni Collette nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The SAG Awards are one of the key ceremonies ahead of the Oscars, and nominations provide a significant boost to actors' campaigns.
Kidman was the biggest surprise at the SAG nomination ceremony, with voters snubbing her in the lead actress in a TV drama series category for Big Little Lies.
Meryl Streep was also overlooked for her role in Big Little Lies.
However in a huge boost for her Oscar campaign, Kidman instead received a supporting actress nod for her role in Bombshell, a film focused on sexual harassment at US news channel Fox News.
Kidman will face off with her Bombshell co-star Margot Robbie in the SAG category.
Kidman, Robbie and the rest of the star-studded Bombshell cast, including Malcolm McDowell - who plays Rupert Murdoch - are in the running for the SAG's top award - outstanding ensemble in a motion picture.
Kidman was also nominated with her Big Little Lies cast in the TV drama series ensemble category.
Crowe, following on from his Golden Globe nomination on Monday, received a nod in the outstanding actor in a TV movie/limited series category for The Loudest Voice, which also focuses on the toxic Fox News workplace.
The New Zealand-born actor plays Fox News boss Roger Ailes.
Collette was nominated in the outstanding actress TV movie/limited series category for the brilliant true crim series, Unbelievable.
At the Golden Globes nomination ceremony on Monday, Kidman was snubbed for a supporting actor nod for Bombshell, but was nominated for Big Little Lies.
Robbie, Crowe and Collette all replicated their Globe nominations with SAG nods in the same categories.
The SAG Award winners will be announced on January 19 in Los Angeles.
OTHER SNUBS AND SURPRISES
Perhaps one of the biggest snubs was Greta Gerwig's film, Little Women, receiving no nominations at all. Saoirse Ronan had managed to get a Golden Globe nomination this week.
Parasite, the South Korean film by Bong Joon Ho which is one of the year's biggest hits, managed to score and ensemble nod, which bodes well for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.
Robert De Niro was snubbed in the Best Actor category for The Irishman, as was Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is my Name and Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory.
Taron Egerton managed to scoop a nomination in that category though for his role as Elton John in Rocketman.
Another big snub was the lack of love for The Two Popes. Both Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins scored Golden Globe nominations but were shut out by SAG.
In the television categories, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup both grabbed nominations for The Morning Show, as did Jennifer Aniston, but co-star Reese Witherspoon was left out.
Veep missed out for its final season, as did Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
While Toni Collette was nominated for Unbelievable, her co-star Merritt Weaver was surprisingly overlooked.
Billy Porter was also snubbed for his magnetic role in Pose.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o - Us
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman - Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Steve Carell - The Morning Show
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Cristina Applegate - Dead to Me
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek