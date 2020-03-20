Aussies on cruise ship fear being ‘left to die’

Aussies on a cruise ship abroad fear being "left to die" in coronavirus-ravaged Italy as the vessel makes its way to the country where they may not be able to get medical treatment.

It's understood there are several elderly Australians onboard the Costa Victoria, which the operator Costa Cruises has confirmed is set to sail into port in Venice on March 28 - when passengers will be "advised" to leave the ship.

Almost 30,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Italy - and nearly 3000 deaths.

Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 307 in New South Wales, 150 in Victoria, 144 in Queensland, 42 in South Australia, 52 in Western Australia, 10 in Tasmania, three in the Australian Capital Territory and one in the Northern Territory.

Six people have died - one in Western Australia and five in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered.

Aussies on cruise fear being "left to die"

Megan Palin

But many of them, and their families at home, fear their health will be put at serious risk.

Almost 30,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Italy - and and nearly 3000 deaths.

@Zhope10 there are 250 of us Aussies on Costa Victoria with no information and nothing from the captain other than we’re being sent to Venice on 28th March. Most have heard nothing from our travel agents either. Everyone is calm but concerned. — Corina Maplesden (@CorinaMaplesden) March 18, 2020

Hey Costa cruises my mum is on costa VICTORIA how can we find out if they are docked? Will they advise passengers to go home? — Kerry Mitchell (@kerrysmitchell) March 17, 2020

March 20, 2020

So proud of all the team @708gin as this is awesome ! I’m so glad we could do this and help everyone ! Choose helping followers. Love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xuNJoR1Pam — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 19, 2020

