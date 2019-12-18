Australian facing more Bali drug charges
Bali's Kerobokan former inmate Ricky Shane Rawson is facing fresh drugs charges in Denpasar
District Court eight years after his release from the notorious institution for methamphetamine possession.
Rawson, 56, of Melbourne's South Kingsville, was arrested on October 11 allegedly in possession of 0.09 grams of methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe in his Legian hotel.
Rewind to 2011 when Rawson was on holiday on the island paradise and was arrested for
possession of 0.06 grams of the same drug - which is known locally as shabu shabu and
subsequently served four months in the horrific 'Hotel K' jail.
"Someone set me up," Rawson said on Wednesday as he was leaving the court.
He is accused of violating article 112, paragraph one and article 127, paragraph two of Indonesian Narcotics Law which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years' jail.
Chief of Judges Heriyanti heard that Rawson used methamphetamines to reduce pain caused by a broken thigh bone and that he has an established routine pattern of drug use.
Typically, Indonesia's judicial system treats drug users more leniently than it does convicted narcotics traffickers who face harsh punishments including the death sentence.
"The defendant obtained the methamphetamine by meeting someone named Reza - who is still on the run - at a rented house in Legian," said Prosecutor Mr Dewa Nyoman Wira Adiputra.
The court heard that Rawson allegedly paid IDR700,000 ($67) to Reza for the package of
meth and the dealer then packed a glass pipe - or bong, which the two men took turns
smoking.
"The defendant did not finish one packet of methamphetamine, which was put in his wallet
and Rawson returned to his accommodation at Bisma Suite hotel. At 2am two police officers
arrived at Bisma Suite and searched the defendant and found a package of
methamphetamine and a glass pipe," Mr Adiputra said.
Rawson's lawyer Ali Sadikin formally accepted the prosecutor's statement.
Rawson has spent his detainment in rehabilitation at Bali's Bhayangkara Hospital and has
now moved to Anargya Sober House in Sanur.
The trial continues on January 8.