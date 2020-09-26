Aussies go wild for White Nutella

After years of frothing over the traditional chocolatey goodness of Nutella, fans are now going wild on social media for the same sweet treat - with a twist. Picture: TheSnackController/Instagram

Images of what fans assumed was only a myth have now surfaced on social media, proving that white Nutella is a thing.

But, for fans wanting to dig into this little gem, they'll have to DIY at home.

Luckily, a Queensland snack and food reviewer has generously shared their recipe for the spread all Nutella lovers need in their life.

Over the years, keen Nutella fans have spotted its white chocolate cousin but never seen it in mass production.

White Nutella is not available in Australian stores - and many have debated whether, in fact, it even exists.

… until now.

A Queensland snack and food reviewer has shot to viral fame after claiming they'd "finally" cracked the perfect recipe for making White Nutella at home, 7 News reports.

"This has to be my best, most delightful recipe making this White Nutella," wrote The Snack Controller on Instagram.

The homemade spread got rave reviews from fellow snack reviewer BruceSuperC.

"Let's just take a moment to look at this picture, and appreciate this unicorn of a snack," said the reviewer, who owns Bruce Super Convenience in the ACT.

"This blessed jar was sent to me by @thesnackcontroller - and I need to thank his/her/their beautiful soul for creating this thing of beauty, and sending me one.

"This jar, with that logo so famous, is found on shelves ALL over the world. But alas, it's always a dark brown colour … milk chocolate flavour.

"This one has a white - slightly golden - colour, and even look at the toast in the picture, it has a white spread on it!"

Much to the disappointment of fans he also revealed the delicious snack was not available for purchase.

"OK, I'm going to be bombarded with messages and DM's, so let me answer right now - no, this is not a real product, and no, you cannot buy your body's weight of this product!"

Instagram's The Snack Controller has perfected the recipe. Picture: TheSnackController/Instagram

For those keen to recreate the magic at home, The Snack Controller shared the technique on their Instagram page back in May.

"For everyone that wanted the white Nutella recipe, yes this is a recipe, I got it from @aufstrichqueen_vera who is the Queen of all *hand made* chocolate bar related spreads!" the influencer wrote.

"It's white chocolate (Milky Bar is my choice), Kinder White Schoko-Bons (Not 100% sure if Bruce Super Convenience still has them, if not hazelnut butter is a good substitute), hazelnut butter and oil such as sunflower or vegetable.

"Now I don't put heaps of oil or preservatives, so it will harden. Make it to your specifications.

"If you want that smooth Nutella consistency, add more oil and it will stay like normal Nutella. But I'd rather it go hard so it's that slightly bit thicker when cooled."

Originally published as Aussies go wild for White Nutella