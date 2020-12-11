Aussies go crazy for $40 trend

The terry-towelling bucket hat once reserved for fisherman and now seen on celebs is the new must-have headwear for summer. Here’s why.

The floppy-brimmed hat once reserved for fishermen is proving summer's must-have fashion item with a massive surge in sales of bucket hats.

They span chain store prices to high-fashion - $39.95 for Stussy's version on The Iconic and $595 for Prada's nylon logo hat - with demand for the terry-towelling varieties up since May globally, according to trend forecaster Lyst.

From street labels to luxury designers, the floppy-brimmed hat once reserved for fishermen is now being seen on influential style stars including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Australians Shanina Shaik, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, and Pip Edwards.

Pip Edwards wearing a $500-plus Prada bucket hat Picture: Instagram

Shanina Shaik covers up in Lack of Color. Picture: Instagram

Searches for bucket hats have been up nearly 30 per cent month-on-month since September in Australia, Lyst revealed in data released to News Corp exclusively.

Internationally, demand for bucket hats was up 13 per cent month-on-month in 2020, with Prada (as seen on Jenner and Edwards), Gucci, Ganni, Stussy and Jacquemus among the most searched-for brands.

Demand for bucket hats has "more than doubled" this year compared to 2019 on leading Australian e-store The Iconic.

Hailey Bieber in a Lack of Color style. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner in Prada. Picture: Instagram

Best-selling bucket hats on theiconic.com.au included Tommy Hilfiger, Cecille Copenhagen and Stussy styles, a spokeswoman for The Iconic said.

Sydney-based designer SIR has launched a range of bucket hats around its latest swimwear collection, priced from $80 and seen on Georgia Fowler.

Tess Corvaia, co-founder of Australian hat label Lack of Color, said demand for bucket hats had "grown exponentially" for the label in the past year.

Model Sarah Su wearing one of The Iconic’s top-selling new season bucket hats. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"We've seen bucket hats sales increase by around 500 per cent in the last 12 months," she said of her designs, which have been worn by Hailey Bieber, Kelly Gale and Elsa Pataky.

So what is driving the popularity of the humble bucket-brim?

"It's an easy to wear style, it's packable. Great to throw in your bag and off you go - while offering optimum sun protection," Corvaia said.

"Buckets are so versatile and can really be worked into any outfit.

"They're very practical for sun and wind protection on the beach and are easy to travel with," she added. "The cotton/canvas materials lend themselves to be much cooler for the wearer during the hot summer months.

"Buckets also offer the option to flick the brim up or down, practically giving you two hat looks in one product."

Originally published as Aussies go crazy for $40 trend

Teamed with trackies! Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

A bikini and a bucket. Picture: Instagram

Bambi Northwood-Blyth in SIR. Picture: SIR