Aussies do the business

12th May 2017 9:00 AM
Back row from left, Paul Lead- beatter (Over-60s), Marlene Turvey (Over-40s manager), Tracy Bradford (Over-40s), Renee Dunstan (Over-35s) and Wayne Porter (Over-50s); front row, Tracey Makings (Over-45s), Sam Peiti (Over-40s) and Helen Rankin-Jarvie (Over-50s).
FNC representatives played their part in Australia retaining the Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Trophy.

Thirteen age divisions played three games each, with the Aussies winning 15, the Kiwis 14 and 10 drawn.

The men proved too strong for their NZ rivals, winning the Over-35s, 40s, 45s, 55s, 60s and 65s, while Kiwi women's teams dominated, winning the Over-35s, 45s, 55s and 60s. The Aussie Over-40s and 50s won in penalty shoot-outs.

The tournament was played in Whangarei NZ. The Gold Coast will host the next Trans- Tasman Callenge in 2019.

Topics:  far north coast hockey northern rivers sport trans-tasman masters hockey trophy

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

1100 new homes for coastal town one step closer

POPULAR: Byron Bay attracts 1.7 million visitors per year.

Plan allows for more flexibilty and greater choice in housing types

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

