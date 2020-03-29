Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Svetlana Khorkina looks on during the women's gymnastic team finals at the Sydney Olympic Games.
Svetlana Khorkina looks on during the women's gymnastic team finals at the Sydney Olympic Games.
Sport

Aussies caught in wild Tokyo Olympics conspiracy

by Julian Linden
29th Mar 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

If gold medals were awarded for the wackiest conspiracy theories, Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina would be standing at the top of the podium right now.

Khorkina - who won a gold medal in the uneven bars at the 2000 Sydney Olympics - reckons she knows the real reason the Tokyo Games were postponed for a year.

And it's got nothing to do with the deadly coronavirus pandemic that's shut down the entire world and ground sports to a halt.

According to Khorkina, it's God's punishment to the sporting officials who have banned Russian athletes from competing because of the country's appalling record of doping.

"I think this all happened because they shouldn't have offended Russia, including our athletes," she told Sport Express.

"There is a reason why there is a line in our national anthem that says our land is protected by the Lord."

As things currently stand, Russia is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) from competing at major international events for the next four years for manipulating test results and laboratory data.

Russia operatives have also been accused of trying to steal private medical information about Australian athletes as part of a range of dirty tricks to try and discredit other nations while shifting the focus away from their country's blatant cheating.

Individual Russians will still be allowed to compete as long as they can prove they are clean but any medals they win won't be credited to their nation and the flag won't be flown at ceremonies.

And that, says Khorkina, is why Tokyo has been delayed for another year.

"It was unnecessary to start this political show when such a deadly virus is being spread all over the world," she said. "I think this was God's punishment."

Originally published as Aussies caught in wild Tokyo Olympics conspiracy

More Stories

conspiracy theory coronavirus : russia tokyo olympics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Companies keeping buses running across Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Companies keeping buses running across Northern Rivers

        News Local community transport is maintaining their services across the industry, under new safety measures.

        ACCESS DENIED: popular playground bleeds red tape

        premium_icon ACCESS DENIED: popular playground bleeds red tape

        News VIRUS fears leave Lismore’s Heritage Park playground draped in barricade tape...

        Parkway Drive scramble to save European tour

        premium_icon Parkway Drive scramble to save European tour

        News BYRON BAY metalcore band Parkway Drive have worked hard to save their European tour...

        Gym helping to de-stress in a time of uncertainty

        premium_icon Gym helping to de-stress in a time of uncertainty

        News AS WE head into isolation and focus on keeping normality, one local gym has...